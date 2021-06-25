Peonies connect the generations and serve to keep a special grandmother alive in our thoughts and hearts.

My sister Olivia Ross and I, as well as our families, look forward to spring each year and the arrival of my mom’s peonies.

My mother, Rose Hack, loved to garden and had the most gorgeous peonies. After she died in 1984, we sisters transplanted the peony bushes to our gardens. Over the years, I have has taken peony cuttings to each of my children living in three different time zones: Jon in Redwood City, Calif., Michelle in Chicago and Alicia in Boulder, Colo.

We wait all year to see whose will bloom first and remember grandma. We watch them grow tall, get buds, pray for the ants to open them, all the while texting the peonies’ progress with photos and remembrances of Grandma Rosie.

Jon’s puppy dug his up a few years ago, so he got new cuttings this year; Michelle’s always blooms first; and Alicia’s, transplanted to her new house on a sunny 2020 winter’s day, are last.

Olivia’s peonies moved from one house to another, from sun to shade, and this year have been re-transplanted to get more sun. Her sons Jeremy and Matt are waiting for their cuttings.

The peonies connect the generations and serve to keep a special grandmother alive in our thoughts and hearts.



