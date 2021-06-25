Until now, kids have not had their own section in the JN.

This week, the JN is launching a new section: “Apple Tree.” Although the name of this section has been previously used, it’s a good title and the new Apple Tree will be the first feature in the history of the JN to be exclusively for children.

Now, to be sure, a search into the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History demonstrates that, over the past 80 years, the JN has published plenty of content specifically geared toward Jewish children and youth — my personal favorite is the JN’s annual Chanukah Art Contest. Until now, however, kids have not had their own section.

In the earliest issues of the JN, there was “Our Children’s Corner,” by “Uncle Daniel.” I don’t know the name of the writer behind “Uncle Daniel,” but he wrote about Jewish religious affairs. For example, see his column on Jan. 8, 1943: “Dear Boys and Girls: an interesting minor holiday is approaching. We know it as Hamisho Osor b’Shevat, the Jewish Arbor Day” (also known as Tu b’Shevat).

By the way, in the first issue of the JN (March 27, 1942) and for many years after, Danny Raskin wrote the “Jewish Youth’s Listening Post” column. And, believe it or not, Danny was a youthful 23 at the time!

Sprinkled throughout the pages of the JN, one can find content just for children. For example, the April 5, 1985, issue had a page: “Kids make your own treats.” The recipes included Gefilte Fish Kabobs and Chocolate Matzah.

In September 1987, the JN launched a special section for Jewish families titled “L’Chayim.” It was created in a collaboration with Harlene Appleman, director of Jewish Experiences for Families, or J.E.F.F., at Metro Detroit’s Jewish Family Service. L’Chayim was distributed to more than 21,000 JN subscribers, and 5,000 copies were sent to schools, synagogues and other Jewish organizations throughout Metro Detroit.

It was an influential publication. So much so, that, at its 1990 General Assembly, the Council of Jewish Federations bestowed its Smolar Award to the JN for L’Chayim citing its “vital role as a provider of informal Jewish education; a ‘hands-on’ Jewish family experience.”

Although L’Chayim provided some content for children, it was notably a family feature. The kids still did not have their own special section.

L’Chayim morphed into “Apple Tree” in 1996, for which Elizabeth Applebaum was the editor. Apple Tree was published as a separate JN section. Again, the focus was upon Jewish families, but it included more content for children than L’Chayim, including a very popular page called “Kaleidoscope,” a coloring page for kids. Another popular item was “Family Album,” that featured photographs of adorable tots and tykes, such as the page from Jan. 17, 1997.

“Apple Tree” also had an educational mission. For one example, see Applebaum’s “Happy Purim” page in the March 9, 2006, issue of the JN. It is a short and sweet introduction to the holiday, probably a nice briefing for some adults as well.

Kids, your wait is over! This week, the JN debuts an all-new “Apple Tree.” The name is tried and true, but in this new Apple Tree, all of the content is devoted to the interests of children. We hope they, as well as their parents, enjoy it. Look for it in the last issue of the month.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.