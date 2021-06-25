Levin’s latest update states Fenster was able to speak on the phone with the U.S. Embassy on June 22.

Congressman Andy Levin released a new statement and update on Thursday, June 24, in regard to Danny Fenster — an American journalist and Huntington Woods resident who was detained by the military junta in Myanmar.

“As vice chair of the Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, a long-time human rights advocate and a fellow Michigander, I have been fighting around the clock to #BringDannyHome and appreciate the huge number of people who have reached out to support the Fenster family and our efforts to free Danny,” he wrote.

Fenster, the managing editor of independent news outlet Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 when he attempted to fly back home to his family following the recent military coup in the region. Fenster’s friends and his family have been unable to obtain clear information about why he was detained.

Levin’s latest update states Fenster was able to speak on the phone with the U.S. Embassy on June 22. He seemed to be healthy and unharmed, according to Levin.

Fenster has still not been granted in-person consular access to U.S. government officials, as required by international law.

Levin’s latest update comes after Michigan’s House Government Operations Committee adopted unanimously a resolution from State Rep. Regina Weiss and State Sen. Jeremy Moss urging the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of State to act with the utmost urgency to secure Danny Fenster’s release.

On June 17, Fenster appeared before a judge inside Insein Prison, where he is being held. During the closed hearing, his detention was then extended for two more weeks. He faces a possible three-year prison term. Another hearing is scheduled for July 1.

U.S. government officials were not allowed to attend his hearing.

Levin says they are undertaking other efforts in coordination with our government to use all possible channels to interact with Myanmar’s military authorities.

“I want to thank my constituents, my colleagues and members of the media for their support throughout this ordeal. I will continue to share updates on Danny’s case, and please know that I will not stop fighting until we #BringDannyHome,” said Levin.

