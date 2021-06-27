Alan Levenson was elected president.

At its recent general membership meeting, Congregation B’nai Moshe in West Bloomfield elected new officers and board of directors.

Alan Levenson was elected president. vice presidents are Kevin Whelan, Ruth Shayne and Ken Kirshenbaum. Treasurer is Steven Sperling, and secretary is Rachel Daien. Board members elected to a three-year term were Hannah Carroll, Martha Goldberg, Alan Hitsky and Jack Light. Members who are currently serving their terms on the board of directors are Marc Betman, Susan Brohman, Mark Cahn, Hannah Fine, Dilyse McAllister-Kirsch, Marc Sussman, Jackie Yashinsky and Garry Zeitlin. Past-president is Dr. Mark S. Roth.

Formal installation was held both in the sanctuary and online on Shabbat morning, June 12.