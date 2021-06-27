Above all else, D r. Stan Alfred would proudly describe himself as a family man. Throughout his life, Family always came first.

Dr. Stan Alfred, 85, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 14, 2021.

Dr. Alfred was born in Flint on Nov. 18, 1935. He lived with his parents, Fay and Clem Alfred, and his younger sister, Marlene. He loved his childhood in Flint, surrounded by his extended family, playing golf and basketball and visiting his family’s resort in South Haven in the summers.

Above all else, Stan would proudly describe himself as a family man. Throughout his life, Family always came first. Well before it became the norm, he made sure to be home from his medical practice to have dinner with his family, eagerly listening to his wife, Jo Ann Nedelman, and daughters’ stories of the day. You could always see his smiling face in the stands at every one of his daughters’ swim meets, tennis matches, softball games and basketball tournaments.

Stan was blessed to find love twice in his life. He married Janis Rabin in 1995. His deep love of family extended to Janis and her two children. Stan shared in the joy of being a part of a beautiful, blended family. His 15 grandchildren adored him, excited whenever their Pop Pop came for a visit and could make one of his famous milkshakes, shoot some hoops with them, attend a school play or cheer the loudest from the soccer field.

Of course, there was golf, another passion in his life. He was truly happy when he was on the golf course. He approached golf like he did his medical practice always studying the game, learning the best technology to assist him and helping others who needed a tweak with their swing. All his family will tell you that they have him to thank for their perfect golf swings.

In his professional life, Dr. Alfred earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and his medical degree and residency training in dermatology at Wayne State University College of Medicine. He was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha honor medical society and board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

He enjoyed his last 20 years of practice with Santa Monica Dermatology Medical Group and served as an adjunct faculty member at John Wayne Cancer Center at St. John’s Medical Center in Santa Monica, Calif. Over the years, Dr. Alfred published numerous articles, spoke on television and lectured on the patient-doctor partnership and its importance in combating difficult illness.

He made sure that his own practice followed the principles he described in his writings. He took time with each of his patients, making sure they understood what their diagnoses were and what they could expect. He showed genuine care and compassion. Every patient understood that he was in their corner, helping to not only fight their illness but also standing by their side as a partner on their medical journey.

This special guy will be incredibly missed by his wife, Janis Rabin; his sister and brother-in-law, Marlene Addlestone and Larry Bursten; his sister-in-law, Becky Nedelman; his daughters and their spouses, Erin and Keith Rosen, Susie and Marc Schechter, Amy and Russ Wise; his stepchildren, Amy and Elan Omessi, and Lisa and Lee Goldstein. His 15 grandchildren Andy, Hannah and Zoe Rosen, Josh, Annie and Sammie Schechter, Graham, Jack and Sari Wise, Zac, Zoe and Max Goldstein, and Noa, Kovi and Avi Omessi, will always have Pop Pop in their hearts and think of him when they swing a golf club and drink a milkshake.

The family would like to recognize and thank Frederick F. Buck, who became part of Stan’s family, for his kindness and care.

Contributions may be made to International Sports & Music Project, ismproject.nationbuilder.com. For any questions you may have, please reach out to Director Jason Steinberg at jason@ismproject.org; Weizmann Institute, 6735 Telegraph Road, Suite 365, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, weizmann-usa.org; Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Dr. Clement Alfred Scholarship Fund, 500 S. Saginaw St., Suite 200, Flint, MI 48502; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.