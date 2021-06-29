Nine restaurants throughout the Tri-County area were nominated to compete against one another to secure the most votes as the best local restaurant.

Last month, Goodman Acker P.C in Southfield held the Good Food Good Decision contest to help the local community. The contest was a huge success.

Nine restaurants throughout the Tri-County area were nominated to compete against one another to secure the most votes as the best local restaurant.

The winning restaurant was Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant in Eastpointe. On June 3, diners came from all over the Tri-County area. From noon- 8 p.m., the restaurant had 400 diners and 600 carryout orders. This equated to over $7,000 in revenue for the restaurant that day, with the patrons receiving half off their meal, courtesy of Goodman Acker, P.C. of Southfield.