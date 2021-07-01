Parshat Pinchas: Numbers 25:10-30:1; Jeremiah 1:1-2:3.

In this week’s Torah portion, we learn of the daughters of Zelophehad: Mahlah, Noah, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah. The first thing which makes this story unique is that we know the women’s names. So often in the Torah we don’t know the female characters’ names, let alone what they thought, felt or said.

The women approach Moses with a request. Since the Israelite laws of inheritance at that time provided that only a man’s sons inherit from him, and their father Zelophehad died without leaving a male heir, the women request that they inherit his portion of the land to perpetuate their father’s name.

This was a unique situation. Moses did not know how to answer their request, so he went directly to God to find the answer. God agreed with the women: They are entitled to receive the land.

However, in parshat Massei, which we read next week in combination with parshat Matot, we learn that this new law about women’s inheritance is amended. In cases where there is no male heir, the daughters may, indeed, inherit. However, they are then limited to marrying men within their own tribe to keep the land within the tribe.

Some would debate whether this was a true, full victory for the women. They were given inheritance rights and then these rights were compromised by limiting the pool from which the women could choose potential husbands.

Yet the outcome of the women’s request is not the point upon which most Biblical commentators focus; they note, instead, the way the women pursued their inheritance.

The daughters of Zelophehad quietly and carefully prepared their case. Respecting the tradition from which and the people from whom they came, it is said that the women discussed the issue with people in various positions of authority before taking their case to Moses. Zelophehad’s daughters always accorded the tradition respect, never once demanding change merely for change’s sake.

Zelophehad’s daughters teach us that religious norms can be adapted. There is not always one correct understanding or one right way of doing something.

Moses was open to considering the women’s request; and although it was something out of the norm, he took it to the highest authority — God — and God accepted the change in law.

We must respect the traditions and the people from whom we have come while at the same time being open to new ideas, understandings and possibilities. This is how the Jewish community continues to flourish generation after generation.

Rabbi Amy B. Bigman is rabbi at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing.