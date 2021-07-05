To celebrate the new space, DPT has scheduled a free Summer Block Party with food, entertainment and games 2-10 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

Two major moves in progress dramatize the six-year success of the Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) — the move into a larger space and the move of its first commissioned play from Motown to Broadway.

Sarah Winkler, a longtime New York stage professional who partnered with local stage professionals and community leaders to establish DPT, mustered through the pandemic by collaborating on plans for the new 7,000-square-foot facility and proudly tracking the development of Broadway-bound Birthday Candles.

DPT, which had been housed in a 150-seat venue at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Midtown, is moving three blocks away to occupy its own building on Third Avenue, and it is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 with a seating capacity of 200.

Birthday Candles, written by Grand Rapids native Noah Haidle and enhanced with music by Kate Hopgood of Ypsilanti, opens in the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway in a similar timeframe. Premiering director Vivienne Benesch will continue with the new production, starring Debra Messing (Will and Grace).

“The leadership at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) had recognized the need for a theater, like the Detroit Public Theatre, in the cultural district so they welcomed and incubated us so generously,” said Winkler, producing artistic director with acting and administrative experience.

“We shared our space with the education programs at the DSO, and the leadership of the DPT and the DSO always knew at some point DPT could outgrow the space. Our theater programming was growing exponentially at the same time the outstanding education programs of the DSO were growing exponentially.”

To celebrate the new space, DPT has scheduled a free Summer Block Party with food, entertainment and games 2-10 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

Big Plans

The DPT, which launched soon after Winkler’s family moved to Michigan, partnered with Courtney Burkett and Sarah Clare Corporandy, all holding the title of producing artistic director. Burkett, former director of theater programs at Mosaic Youth Theatre, has worked as an actress, director, administrator and teacher. Corporandy continues as managing director of the Chautauqua Theater Company in New York. Playwright Dominique Morisseau recently joined the leadership team.

“Right now, we have a full-time staff of seven, and we’re going to expand to a full-time staff of 10,” Winkler said. “We’ll be hiring a general manager, facilities manager and connectivity and engagement manager to develop even more programming for outreach to audiences.”

Plans are being made for a 2021-22 season to be performed at different area venues, adding to the 20 productions in residence and six productions and festivals in Detroit communities.

To find the new location, DPT convened a committee led by attorney-businessman David Jaffe and community arts leader Debbie Erb. The committee included board and community members as well as real estate and building experts.

The team looked at more than 35 spaces before deciding on what had been a muffin factory and garage. Members liked its wooden ceilings, complicated metal trussing system and high-ceiling construction. Valet and free parking close to the theater will be offered.

An important consideration was the building’s potential for availability to other arts organizations. An example of DPT outreach has been the Shakespeare in Prison program, directed by Frannie Shepherd-Bates and started in 2012 before joining with DPT in 2015.

DSO Boost

“The DSO opened up their home to us, and we want to pay that forward and provide subsidized performance space for other performing arts organizations in Detroit,” Winkler said.

Looking back on DPT productions, Winkler appeared in two: The Harassment of Iris Malloy by Zak Berkman and Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler. Her earlier New York roles have placed her in Einstein’s Gift by Vern Thiessen and The Last Seder by Jennifer Maisel. She also was producing artistic director of the Off-Broadway Epic Theatre Ensemble.

Winkler played strong women in both Detroit plays and anticipates widening attention to Eric Gutman’s From Broadway to Obscurity. It was filmed for showing on Detroit Public Television and its Buffalo affiliate while efforts are in the works to offer that show through other public television stations.

Winkler is married to Simon Leopold, chief financial officer at Agree Realty, and they have three sons. During the pandemic shutdown, the family longed for their favorite activities at Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy.

Muffin Milieu

Winker enjoys a laugh about the history of the new space, constructed in 1919.

The building in renovation had been a factory making Bays English Muffins, a favorite of her mom. Elaine Stritch, the late and acclaimed Detroit-bred actress, was married to the late John Bay, whose family owned Bays Muffins. Stritch, the legend goes, gave out muffins to cast members on the opening nights of productions in which she starred.

“We’re not going to have a lot of food in the theater snack bar, but we are going to have Bays English Muffins,” Winkler said. “I’m obsessed with that.”

Returning to the serious side of her work, Winkler’s team is in the process of raising $3 million for DPT, which has raised $2 million. She explained, “There’s been a strengthening, particularly in this year, of my beliefs that theater has the power to unite and create empathy and activate communities’ understanding and caring for each other.”

The Detroit Public Theatre’s free Summer Block Party will be held 2-10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in the Selden Courtyard, 656 Selden, Detroit. Information: detroitpublictheatre.org/festivals-partnerships.