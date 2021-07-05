Eleanor wore many hats in life: She was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, volunteer and still had time for more hats.

Eleanor Korn, 92, of West Bloomfield, died June 26, 2021.

She was born Sept. 8, 1928, and came home to Utica, Mich., where she spent her earliest years. Her family moved to Detroit when she was young.

Eleanor graduated from Central High School in the class of 1946. She went on to the University of Michigan and then earned her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University in 1965.

In 1948, Eleanor Karbal married Monte Korn. Fast forward 16 years, and the family grew with seven children. Eleanor and Monte enjoyed 64 years of their “love story.” Over time, the family of seven grew two more generations. Eleanor and Monte were blessed with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

They enjoyed their life together in Detroit, Southfield and West Bloomfield as well as many decades in Charlevoix. They also traveled the world but always understood, “There is no place like home.”

Eleanor wore many hats in life: She was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, volunteer and still had time for more hats. Her professional world included property management, education and financial planning. She was a certified financial planner for the last 25 years of her professional life. Eleanor lived a full life, finding joy and fulfillment in each day.

Mrs. Korn is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Larry Korn, Dr. Howard and Lynne Brooks-Korn, Stephen Korn, Rabbi R. and Shuli Korn; daughters and son-in-law, Linee Diem, Joanne and Dr. Michael Rowe, Nancy Korn Zelch; grandchildren, Jeff Diem (fiancee, Sarah Krivel), Melissa Rowe, Jeremy Rowe, Shalom Korn, Yisroel and Shiffi Korn, Sarah and Aleyahu Wilner, Yakov and Nomi Korn, Rachel Korn, Brittany Zelch, Jared Zelch, Jordan Zelch, Amy Diem, Shira Diem and Rena Diem; great-grandchildren, Ephraim Korn, Chaya Korn, Uriel Korn, Hadassah Korn, Nachama Korn, Ben Tzion Korn, Chana Korn, Moshe Wilner, Penina Wilner, Taeva Diem Schroeder and Elan Diem Schroeder. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Mitz; sister-in-law, Phyllis Zatzick; extended family, including Lizzie Williams and friends,

She was the beloved wife for 64 years of Monte Korn; the loving sister of the late Arlene Mehler Levenson; and the dear sister-in-law of the late Dr. Robert Korn, the late Annette Korn, the late Beulah Moss, the late David Moss, the late Leonard Mitz, the late Albert Levenson and the late Morton Mehler.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 27375 Bell Road, Southfield, MI 48034, shaareyzedek.shulcloud.com, Jewish War Veterans, P.O. Box 725066, Berkley, MI 48072-999; or Friendship Circle, 6892 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, friendshipcircle.org. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman