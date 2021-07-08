The congregation chose to rent space from the First United Methodist because of the organizations’ shared values, such as the embracing the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ+ community.

Reconstructionist Congregation T’chiyah has a new home.

The congregation was founded in 1977 with the mission of building an accessible, welcoming, diverse, inclusive Jewish community that integrates a deep commitment to social justice with robust, dynamic meaningful spirituality.

The congregation will now meet at the First United Methodist Church in Ferndale.

The shul outgrew its previous home at the David and Miriam Mondry Building in Oak Park on the Taubman Jewish Community Campus, according to T’chiyah’s community engagement associate Jake Ehrlich.

“Our congregation has been consistently growing since 2014,” he said. “It’s the largest we’ve ever been now with 130 folks in the congregation.”

T’chiyah settled in at its new home on June 22. The location is good for its members. “When looking at our membership historically and currently, we’re almost about 50-50 between folks who live in Detroit and in the suburbs,” Ehrlich said.

The congregation chose to rent space from the First United Methodist because of the organizations’ shared values, such as the embracing the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ+ community. Ehrlich said that one-third of congregants identify as LGBTQ+.

When T’chiyah returns to in-person events, its schedule will consist of weekly services on either Friday or Saturday. The first scheduled in-person event at T’chiyah’s new home will take place during the High Holidays.

Congregation T’chiyah will host a virtual entertainment gala on Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m., titled, T’chiyah m’CHAIyah 2021: All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Go!

This fundraiser variety show revue features comedy, music and other lifegiving shtick, including Detroit techno from T’chiyah’s own Jo Rad Silver; Geulah Finman, a stand-up, sketch, improv comedienne and show producer native to Detroit and now in San Francisco; skits directed by Barbara Goldman, and headliner; feminist comedian and host of the Misandry Podcast, Marcia Belsky. In 2014, she was a semifinalist in the NBC Stand Up competition.

Get tickets ($18-$540) at www.tchiyah.org/mchaiyah. Higher level tickets come with complimentary “Cheese Plate-in-a-Box” from Mongers Provisions. Commercial sponsorships are welcome. Direct inquiries to Victoria Kohl at vikol123@yahoo.com.

For information, email Ehrlich, tchiyahjake@gmail.com.