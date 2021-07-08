Marcia Applebaum lived a life filled with love and purpose devoted to her family and community.

Enriching the Jewish community in and around Metro Detroit was a consistent objective in Marcia Applebaum’s life.

In 1999, Marcia and her husband, Eugene, announced the largest capital gift in the history of Metro Detroit’s Jewish community, leading to the naming of the Eugene and Marcia Applebaum Jewish Community Campus in West Bloomfield.

“It was our mom’s insistence that the well-being of others would drive the Applebaum family philanthropy in helping the most vulnerable,” reflected daughters Lisa Applebaum and Pamela Applebaum.

“She defined compassion through her desire to improve the lives of vulnerable Jewish older adults. Our mom was private, quiet and dignified in her generosity and in her life.”

Marcia Applebaum, 81, of Bloomfield Hills, died June 24, 2021. Born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Rochester, N.Y., Marcia was the loving daughter to the late Sadie and the late Seymour Lipsky.

Marcia lived a life filled with love and purpose devoted to her family and community. She was a partner to her late husband, Eugene, in all aspects of life. While Marcia preferred to lead from behind the scenes, she and Eugene were philanthropic partners and champions for causes that advanced education, health and medical research as well as organizations that enhanced the arts, culture and strengthening of the Jewish people and Israel.

The Applebaums committed much of their philanthropy to research and education in the healthcare field. In 2006, Beaumont Hospital opened the Marcia and Eugene Applebaum Surgical Learning Center, the first facility of its kind in the country. Nationally, the Applebaums’ philanthropy has also benefited the Mayo Clinic and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Marcia and Eugene were also partners in life, spending cherished time together at their homes in Florida and New York. Most of all, they valued time at home here in Michigan with their beloved children and grandchildren.

Marcia had an elegance, kindness and exquisite lens on life that served as an extraordinary example to her family and friends, and she was someone who defined style and class, said Rabbi Joseph Krakoff, who officiated at the funeral.

“She was a truly great and inspiring lady who was overflowing with intelligence, with humor and with kindness,” he said.

“Marcia was deeply intuitive and read people well,” Rabbi Krakoff added. “She was the embodiment of sincerity and authenticity and as such, she held tremendous respect for those who conducted themselves truthfully and honestly.

“In every way, Marcia lived a life of devotion to her beautiful family, her dear friends and her beloved community.”

‘Source of Strength’

“For 56 amazing years, Marcia and Gene were always by one another’s side,” Rabbi Krakoff noted. “They were an invaluable source of strength and support for each other in every way imaginable.

“Gene told me this himself, ‘Marcia is my guiding light, my best friend and the most wonderful partner I could have ever asked for or wanted in life.’ Gene attributed so much of his success to Marcia and her ability to handle whatever came her way.

“They represented, day-in and day-out, an inspiring and enduring example of utter devotion as well as the most reciprocal and pure love that husband and wife could ever have for one another.”

Marcia Applebaum was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Applebaum. Cherished mother of Lisa Applebaum and Pamela Applebaum (Gaal Karp). Adoring Nanny of Rebecca, Molly, Mia and Sky. Loving sister of Alice (Ronald) Turett. Devoted cousin of Shelly Freedman and devoted daughter of the late Seymour and the late Sadie Lipsky. She is survived by nephews, nieces, and many cousins. She is also survived by her longtime and dedicated staff, Zeba Kuhl and Ken Smith.

Interment was at Clover Hill Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service, The Eugene and Marcia Applebaum Older Adult Enrichment Fund, 6555 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, (248) 592-2300, jfsdetroit.org; or American Friends of Magen David Adom, 3175 Commercial Ave., Suite 101, Northbrook, IL 60062, (888) 674-4871, afmda.org. Arrangements were by Ira Kaufman Chapel.