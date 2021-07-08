Parshat Mattot/Massei: Numbers 30:2-36:13; Isaiah 66:1-24. (Shabbat Rosh Hodesh)

Recently, the world experienced the COVID crisis. It will never be the same.

I have seen the deep toll — no one came away unaffected. Looking back at this deeply scarring year, we may ask ourselves a simple question: Do we, as human beings, have what it takes to confront this kind of adversity? Or for that matter any kind of difficulty that challenges us to our core?

The answer, I believe, is yes. There is something embedded in the human psyche that, if tapped into properly, can serve as an anchor for every human being to overcome adversity and confront the unexpected changes we experience.

The late Yehuda Avner served on the personal staff of five Israeli prime ministers. In 1977, he had a private meeting with the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the leader of the global Chabad-Lubavitch movement. During the conversation, Avner asked the Rebbe what exactly the role of a rebbe is.

“I will tell you what I’m trying to do,” the Rebbe replied. “Imagine you are looking at a cupboard, and you see a candle there; but I tell you that it is not a candle — it is a lump of wax with a piece of string inside. When do the wax and the wick become a candle? When one brings a flame to the wick. That is when the wax and the wick fulfill the purpose for which they were created.

“And that is what I try to do — to help everyone fulfill the purpose for which they were created.”

Mr. Avner asked, “Has the Rebbe lit my candle?” He answered, “No. I have given you the match. Only you can light your own candle.”

There is a fundamental premise in Judaism that everyone has a spark of goodness and justice within them, a unique energy that empowers them to impact the world for the good. Unfortunately, this spirit of goodness can sometimes be dimmed and difficult to reach or even recognize, but the potential remains.

It was this spark of goodness that the Rebbe sought to empower every individual to reveal. The Rebbe believed and taught that the essence of goodness and morality within every person can survive under all circumstances and only needs to be revealed.

We are now in the three weeks of mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temples. This is a time to reflect upon the root cause of the destruction, namely, the baseless hatred that was prevalent at that time. The way to rectify this is with “baseless love” by focusing on the holy spark embedded within each of us, thereby ensuring that our own candle shines brightly and helps others light their own. This will prepare our little corner of the world for an era of true world peace and tranquility with the coming of Moshiach and the rebuilding of the third Holy Temple; may it be speedily in our days.

Rabbi Yishai Eliefja is the youth director at The Shul–Chabad Lubavitch in West Bloomfield.