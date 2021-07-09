Here are some of Danny’s classic “Question & Answer” exchanges with readers from 2014.

While the JN’s premier columnist, Danny Raskin, is speedily recovering from rib injuries suffered in a fall, we’ll be offering highlights of Danny’s columns until his return.



QUESTION & ANSWER DEPT. … “Is it true that you used to own a delicatessen? Where was it located, and when did you have it?” … Sylvia Soloman.

[No, I never owned a deli. The closest was back in the ’60s. There was a Danny’s Delicatessen on Greenfield and 10 Mile Road co-owned by George Fink, former owner with Ben Epstein of Ben & George’s years ago on Dexter Boulevard. Also, I understand, that in Chicago, one of the owners or sons working at Manny’s Deli there is also named Danny Raskin. These are the full extent of my delicatessen connections other than chewing on a good corned beef or whatever sandwich.]

QUESTION & ANSWER DEPT. … “My husband says that he was told that fine dining is on the way out. And no more dress codes. I can’t believe this. Have you heard anything about this?” … Selma Goodstein.

[No, and I do not believe it to be true, either. There will always be upscale dining. It is definitely a way of life. Too many people still enjoy dressing with shirt and tie for the men, and smart hairstyle and dresses for the women.]

QUESTION & ANSWER DEPT. … “I have a bet with Alvin Selegman. He says he remembers when Sonny Eliot was in the restaurant business. Where should he take me for a good Greek dinner in Greektown?” … Sam Tuchman.

[You’re taking him, Sam. Sonny used to have Sonny’s Weather Station Lounge & Restaurant at Detroit’s City Airport. Pegasus and Santorini, both on Monroe, are a couple of Greektown favorites of many.]

QUESTION & ANSWER DEPT. … “Where can we get lake perch without skin?” … Eleanor Mendler.

[Off hand, I can’t think of anyplace that skins the beautiful little devils. Last person that I know of who made a specialty of it was Chef Dennis Lindiger at the former Kingsley Inn in Bloomfield Hills. Others have also asked, and I sure wish I could have the answer for you as well as them. If I find out, I’ll let you know. Seems like chefs today just don’t want to go through the trouble of skinning perch when it is requested.]

QUESTION & ANSWER DEPT. … “Where did the name Darbys come from? My wife, Lil, says it is a place in England.” … Jack Sedgeman.

[According to owner Sam Boesky’s stepson and general manager, Bernie Kerner, five names were put into a hat and this is the one picked. Other stories said it was taken from the Darbys in England or the Darbys in Florida.]

QUESTION & ANSWER DEPT. … “Years ago, our dad used to tell me and my sister about a delicatessen in Detroit where people ate for free. Did you ever hear about it?” … Solomon Emmers [Can’t say that I have. The only one that he might have been jokingly talking about could be Modern Delicatessen on Fenkell, where owner Max Kruegel’s mother was cashier and used the honor system. Nobody got a check, just told her what they ate.]