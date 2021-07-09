A group shot by the Detroit main library.
Using the Renaissance Center Marriott as a home base and with a total of 27 young adults in tow, the group spent the weekend visiting Detroit staples, exploring the city and discovering hidden gems.

Over the weekend of June 25-27, The Well embarked on a Detroit Staycation. Using the Renaissance Center Marriott as a home base and with a total of 27 young adults in tow, the group spent the weekend visiting Detroit staples, exploring the city and discovering hidden gems. 

The group enjoyed dinner at Andiamo.
The trip began with a festive Shabbat dinner at Andiamo Riverfront in the Renaissance Center and continued with a historic kayaking tour facilitated by Detroit River Sports on Saturday morning. 

Lunch at American Coney Island
The group also enjoyed lunch at the famous American Coney Island, a walking tour of cultural landmarks in Midtown led by the Detroit Experience Factory, a pitstop for delicious grilled cheeses at Mongers’ Provisions, and finished off the night with a private movie screening at Cinema Detroit. The Staycation wrapped up Sunday morning with breakfast in Capitol Park and attending a winning Tigers game!

Fun at Comerica Park
Participants were required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and vaccination cards were verified at check-in. 

After over a year away, The Well was grateful to have had the opportunity to explore the city of Detroit once again, and with a wonderful group of young adult community-builders by their side.

