Over the weekend of June 25-27, The Well embarked on a Detroit Staycation. Using the Renaissance Center Marriott as a home base and with a total of 27 young adults in tow, the group spent the weekend visiting Detroit staples, exploring the city and discovering hidden gems.

The trip began with a festive Shabbat dinner at Andiamo Riverfront in the Renaissance Center and continued with a historic kayaking tour facilitated by Detroit River Sports on Saturday morning.

The group also enjoyed lunch at the famous American Coney Island, a walking tour of cultural landmarks in Midtown led by the Detroit Experience Factory, a pitstop for delicious grilled cheeses at Mongers’ Provisions, and finished off the night with a private movie screening at Cinema Detroit. The Staycation wrapped up Sunday morning with breakfast in Capitol Park and attending a winning Tigers game!

Participants were required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and vaccination cards were verified at check-in.

After over a year away, The Well was grateful to have had the opportunity to explore the city of Detroit once again, and with a wonderful group of young adult community-builders by their side.