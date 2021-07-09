As a communal Jewish leader, Alicia Chandler is frightened of Pew Research Center’s most recent study of American Jewry.

My friend Yehuda (not his real name) is one of the best souls I have ever met. When I see his name on my caller ID, a smile comes to my face, and I rush to answer because talking to him always makes my day better. His presence is infused with wisdom and thoughtfulness and kindness. If you asked him about me, I believe he would say similar kind words if for no other reason that the goodness within him allows him to see me in a more positive light than I probably deserve.

Yet, conventionally, our friendship is improbable. Yehuda is a self-identified ultra-Orthodox Jew. To label myself, I am an intermarried Jew that was raised as part of Secular Judaism at Workman’s Circle and now identify with the Reform Movement.

Last month, Pew Research Center has come out with its most recent study of American Jewry. As a sociology Ph.D. student, I am thrilled to be diving into the data and understanding who makes up our community. But as a communal Jewish leader, I am frightened. Because studies such as Pew place labels on us, force us into binary choices and result in a seeming competition between the segments of Judaism, it can reinforce the idea that we are a divided, polarized community.

Are Yehuda and I in competition? In every aspect of our friendship, should we wear our respective labels of denominational difference? Are we unknowingly at war, fighting for the future of American Judaism?

Well, that seems ridiculous. I honor Yehuda’s religiosity and commitment to Torah and Halachah (Jewish law). I have been enriched by his Jewish outlook on the world. I am a better person and a Jew because of our friendship. But even as I constantly grow within my faith, I am who I am. I am not halachically observant. I drive on Shabbat. I love a good cheeseburger.

Pew asked the participants how much they had in common with Jews from the various denominations. When Orthodox Jews were asked about how much they had in common with Reform Jews, 50% responded a lot or some. 48% responded not much or nothing at all. When the question was asked of Reform Jews, 39% said they had a lot or some in common with Orthodox Jews. And 60% said they had not much or nothing at all in common.

At first, these numbers appalled me. As Jews, we definitionally have something in common with each other. But then I wondered, five years ago, before I became friends with Yehuda, how would I have answered? When I used to drive my kids past the yeshivot to drop them off at preschool at Temple Emanu-El, did I believe I had something in common with the black-hatted children I saw walking along 10 Mile Road? Did I place lines, this Jewish community versus that Jewish community, instead of one diverse Jewish community?

Intrafaith Dialogue

While I am a proponent of interfaith engagement between the many diverse faiths that exist here in the United States, Pew shows we also need a commitment to intrafaith engagement. Within Judaism there is a diversity of religious beliefs, religious practices and religious identities. How much stronger would we be as a community if we could engage with each other? How much stronger would we be if we felt that we shared commonality with each other?

This is not to overlook the real difficulties that can exist. Before the first time Yehuda had my family over for Shabbos lunch, he honestly shared his struggle with me. “My children do not know that people like you exist.” I was not offended; I was honored that I meant enough to him to warrant grappling with the challenge that introducing a family like ours entailed.

For me, I struggle with the gender differentiation in Orthodox communities. I am uncomfortable praying in situations where a mechitzah (a partition between the sexes) is present and bristle at the notion that I simply do not count in a minyan because of my gender. However, this would never stop me from joyfully standing in the room with a mechitzah as I watched Yehuda’s son become a bar mitzvah. These challenges are not an impediment to our friendship; instead these challenges have deepened our friendship.

Today, if someone were to ask me if I had something in common with Yehuda, of course I would say yes. But holding community together is not just about two people. Holding community together means that each of us has to learn to break down the labels that are placed on us and push past our comfort zones to meet Jews who experience Judaism in ways that we may have never imagined. It is through these interactions that we will continue to build a more vibrant, richer, diverse American Jewish community.

Alicia Chandler is pursuing her Ph.D. in sociology at Wayne State University. She is founder of Multifaith Life LLC, a consulting firm supporting the diversity of Jewish life today and co-founder of Nu?Detroit. A version of this article was previously published on Nu-Detroit.com.