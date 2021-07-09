The program will start the week of July 12.

A collaborative gardening program with JARC, Yad Ezra and Repair the World Detroit is looking for volunteers.

JARC is looking to provide three of their group homes with beautiful, raised garden beds that JARC residents can enjoy. Yad Ezra will be providing the gardening expertise and Repair the World Detroit is providing programming support and supplies.

“Garden Squad” volunteers will oversee watering, planting, harvesting, trellising and weeding at their designated JARC home. The goal is to also get the people JARC serves to assist volunteers in the effort.

Garden Squad volunteers will help provide JARC clients with fresh produce, flowers and other aspects of horticultural therapy.

Among the skills needed for volunteers are an Interest in gardening and working outdoors; compassion, patience and flexibility; attention to detail and communication skills; and the ability to communicate respectfully and interact appropriately with JARC clients. Some gardening knowledge is desirable, but not essential.

The program will start the week of July 12. Training dates include Sunday, July 11 from 1-2 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14, from 6-7 p.m.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.