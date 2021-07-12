It has been Rabbi G’s mission since the founding of Kids Kicking Cancer in 1999 to improve the health of sick children and families in the community.

Kids Kicking Cancer founder Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg, aka Rabbi G, received the Michigan Hometown Health Hero Award for 2021.

“This award recognizes individuals and organizations across the state working tirelessly to maintain and improve the health of their local communities,” said award organizers. The Hometown Health Hero award is a major part of the Public Health Week in Michigan. This year marks the 16th year the Hometown Health Hero award has been presented.”

