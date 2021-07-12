Acting to secure Israel’s economic future through Technion training, William Davidson established the William M. Davidson Chair in Industrial Engineering & Management in 1986.

The Technion has just renamed its MBA program the William Davidson Master of Business Administration Program in honor of the late businessman, basketball Hall of Famer and visionary supporter William “Bill” Davidson.

“William Davidson’s outstanding achievements and legacy have made him a source of inspiration for those seeking to become entrepreneurs and innovators themselves,” said Technion President Uri Sivan during a meeting with directors of the William Davidson Foundation.

Davidson, who died in 2009, was a lifelong supporter of Israel, an honorary member of the Technion Board of Governors and a Technion Guardian, a designation reserved for those who have reached the highest level of support. A proponent of experiential business education, he once said: “Israel has a critical need to equip its technological pioneers with the skills necessary to translate successes in the lab into an edge in the global competition for markets, customers and capital.”

The Technion MBA program takes advantage of the thriving high-tech community that has given Israel the moniker “Startup Nation,” as well as the Technion’s close ties with industry. It offers specialized tracks in big data and business intelligence, innovation and entrepreneurship, life sciences, and the development of tech ventures, called the Azrieli startup.

“We are honored that the Technion is naming their MBA program after Bill Davidson,” said Darin McKeever, president and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation. “The Technion’s approach of integrating training in engineering, science and technology with a strong business education can help create the kind of leaders Israeli businesses need today.”

Moovit founders Yaron Evron and Roy Bick and Alcobra founder Dr. Yaron Daniely are among MBA program’s alumni.

Davidson was an innovative industrialist who transformed a small, family company into a leading glass and plastics manufacturing enterprise. At the time of his death, Guardian Industries had revenues in excess of $5 billion. As owner of the Detroit Pistons, he won NBA championships and was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.