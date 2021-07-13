In the first few days of fundraising, 46 donors contributed nearly $3,000 toward the $10,000 goal.

On what would have been their parent’s 54th anniversary, Jayson and Marni Raitt launched a fundraising campaign to honor the memory of Jane and Stephen Raitt after they passed away two weeks apart last April from COVID.

The Raitts are in the process of raising $10,000 for West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation to purchase and install a bench and permanent shade structure at the dog park in memory of the couple that was instrumental in the park’s founding. The park is on Halsted Road north of Maple.

“More than 20 years ago, my mom Jane Raitt had a vision, a cadre of volunteers, particularly my dad, Stephen, and the passion for bringing an off-leash dog park to West Bloomfield,” says Jayson Raitt. “My Mom led a team of 50 dog lovers through all the hoops necessary to get the township to open the park. When it opened in 2002, my parents rarely missed a day there, and it is debatable who enjoyed the park more, my parents or their bearded collies Mollee, Norman and Emma.”

In their first few days of fundraising, 46 donors contributed nearly $3,000 toward the $10,000 goal.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to donate in the memory of Jane and Stephen Raitt. They were integral members of the community that pushed to have the dog park built. The shade structure and bench will be a wonderful addition to the park that will benefit park users for years,” says Joe Ketchum, the township’s parks superintendent.

To make a tax-deductible donation, visit mparks.org/donations and indicate “The Raitt Memorial Fund,” where it says: “I am making this donation in honor of.”