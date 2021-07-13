Ways to Say Goodbye is a 20-foot-tall cast aluminum tree that has sheets of glass between its branches.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has received a gift from the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids in order to establish the first Holocaust memorial in the city, anchored by Ariel Schlesinger’s Ways to Say Goodbye.

The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids received a generous gift from the Pestka family in memory of their father, Henry, and the millions of Jews who perished in the Holocaust, for Grand Rapids’ first Holocaust Memorial.

Ways to Say Goodbye is a 20-foot-tall cast aluminum tree that has sheets of glass between its branches. The cast is taken from a fig tree in Italy that the artist selected. In Jewish culture, the fruit tree is venerated as a source of life and new beginnings. The sculpture deals with the themes of profound loss and grief and will beautifully serve as a memorial to Holocaust victims in Western Michigan.