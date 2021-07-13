Shoshana Leah Greenberg aims to listen to her clients’ needs and figure out how to get through to them.

Shoshana Leah Greenberg, originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., moved to Michigan to be where her family and heart were. Greenberg works with people with “special gifts,” as she calls them, as she believes people with special needs bring spiritual gifts into the world. She works to help people understand them.

Her job as a direct support professional, to her, is about being a private teacher and a friend to the individuals she works with.

Greenberg aims to listen to her clients’ needs and figure out how to get through to them. For example, a client needed to learn to wash netilat yadayim — a ritual handwashing before eating bread — and she used a song by Jewish group Uncle Moishy and the Mitzvah Men to teach it in a fun way.

Her other main goal is to integrate her clients into the community with activities like shopping — something she feels is lacking.

Greenberg didn’t go to school to work with people with special gifts. While working as a cashier, a friend told her she thought she would be good at the job as she was great with people. With little knowledge of the field, she hesitated. A coworker helped ease her into the field by reminding her that people with special needs are just people with feelings who want to talk and be heard. They, like all of us, are normal and different at the same time.

In the first home that she worked in, some women were higher functioning, and some needed more attention and care. The job included trips, doing dishes and chatting, arts and crafts, laundry, yoga and even drumming. Before this, however, Greenberg planned to study music therapy; however, she fell in love with the day program and switched courses at college.

Greenberg said what she loves the most is that “they are living with their heart, they are always shining, they are always in their light, they are always feeling their neshamah, they are always focused on Hashem.”

Seeing Beyond

Greenberg is also an intuitive healer and counselor. “I feel beyond what is seen on the outside in people, in circumstances. I just see behind the curtain,” she said. When someone comes to her with a specific problem, information comes through to Greenberg based on the soul. She opens her clients’ eyes to who they are as a soul. Her goal is to “help people feel good and better about this world and themselves, thus transforming their lives,” she said.

Greenberg is in the process of moving back to New York where she will continue working in the field. Her dream is to create a home for frum men and women with special gifts.