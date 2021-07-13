Birmingham Marian High School won their fourth straight soccer state title — and ninth since Barry Brodsky became coach in 2001.

Can anything stop Coach Barry Brodsky and his Birmingham Marian High School girls soccer team when they set their sights on a state championship?

Apparently not.

The Mustangs won their fourth straight state title — and ninth since Brodsky became coach in 2001 — when they defeated Spring Lake 3-0 last month at DeMartin Field at Michigan State University.

No girls soccer team other than Marian has won a Division 2 state championship since 2016.

Marian rolled to three consecutive Division 2 state titles from 2017-19, then didn’t play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 spring season was shut down by the Michigan High School Athletic Association after Marian had four days of tryouts.

This season didn’t start out well for the Mustangs.

They got in only two days of tryouts, then went into quarantine for 10 days because of positive COVID-19 tests.

“Then we had spring break,” Brodsky said. “So we had about a month off and began playing games.”

It showed. Marian had a tie and a loss in its first two games.

But the Mustangs recovered quickly and finished the season 13-3-1, rolling through the postseason without giving up a goal.

Among No. 12-ranked Marian’s state tournament victims were No. 1 DeWitt and No. 6 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood.

The Mustangs had experience on their side this season despite not playing in 2020.

“We were lucky,” Brodsky said. “My four captains all got considerable playing time when they were sophomores in 2019. There were two other seniors who also played a lot when they were sophomores.”

Brodsky also won state titles at Marian in 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2012 and the Mustangs lost in the state championship game in 2013 and 2014. They’ve made 14 trips to the Final Four since Brodsky became coach.

When he’s not winning state championships, Brodsky is a certified public accountant with an office in Farmington Hills. He’s a 1973 Southfield-Lathrup High School graduate.