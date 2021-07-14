In addition, a summer networking event “WOW: Women, Opportunities, Work” will be held to offer local female jobseekers the opportunity to connect with successful businesswomen in Metro Detroit.

Women to Work, a free four-week course offered by JVS Human Services that provides important skills to women needing immediate employment, is returning to in-person programming after being remote during the pandemic.

In addition, a summer networking event “WOW: Women, Opportunities, Work” will be held to offer local female jobseekers the opportunity to connect with successful businesswomen in Metro Detroit.

Featured business leaders in the WOW event are CEO of Universal Special Events Inc. Tonia Williams; founder and owner of skinnytees Linda Schlesinger-Wagner; cofounder and CEO of Bamboo Detroit Amanda Lewan; and founder and president of CKC Agency Carolyn Krieger.

An informational meeting for the Women to Work course will be held July 21 from 9-11 a.m. The outdoor WOW networking event is on July 22 from 6.30-8.30 p.m. at JVS Human Services in Southfield. Register for Women to Work and the WOW networking event.

“The pandemic has shown us how our work lives can be severely impacted by situations beyond our control, and we want all local women looking for a fresh employment start to know that free, life-changing help is available this summer,” said Judy Richmond, Women to Work coordinator.

“This course offers vital skills many women need to get back into the workforce, and the networking event will help women make valuable connections and gain insight.”

The Women to Work course is eight sessions and runs from July 27 through Aug. 19, with classes from 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Topics will include in-depth vocational assessment, employment-related group counseling and emotional support, information and referrals to support services, help with networking, resume writing and interviewing and more.

While Women to Work was forced to go remote earlier this year, it remained a vital resource for women seeking employment: 16 local Metro Detroit women completed the course with many finding new jobs. One of those women was 54-year-old Monique Maksym of Lakeville, who learned negotiating skills, verbiage for discussing salary offers and, importantly, ways to ensure her resume was taken seriously by hiring professionals by including keywords found in the job application.

“I enjoyed being with other women in the course, hearing everyone’s input, which was all diverse and valuable, and I was able to job seek with a whole new arsenal of tools,” she said. Maksym, an executive TV producer, was eventually able to renegotiate a position with a former employer and is now working as a contractor.

For more information, contact Judy Richmond at (248) 233-4232 or email her at jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org. For more information on the WOW networking event, contact Gerard Baltrusaitis at (248) 658-8862 or email him at gbaltrusaitis

@jvshumanservices.org.