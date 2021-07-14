A book about the Topsy Turvy bus is coming out in January 2022 and the release will be followed by a bus tour.

Hazon usually uses its Topsy Turvy bus as a mobile classroom. When this became unfeasible during the pandemic, it was used to deliver compost and seeds as part of Hazon’s Relief Garden Initiative.

During a compost delivery, a large, low branch took off two of the tires on top of the bus. The organization brought it back to the original fabricator, Steve Braithwaite, to replace them. “It is important that the bus is kept in tip-top shape because a book about the Topsy Turvy bus is coming out in January 2022, and the release will be followed by a bus tour,” said Hannah Fine of Hazon.

Upon picking up the Topsy Turvy bus, Hazon found that the bus’s battery was dead.

“Steve’s only vehicle is the banana car,” Fine said, “and thus, on a sunny, drizzly Monday, on a farm in Michigan, the Topsy Turvy bus was jumped by a banana car!”