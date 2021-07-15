Aaron Herskovic shot 35 on back-to-back weeks in late June and early July at the Links of Novi, 1 over par and even par, respectively.

Aaron Herskovic is making history in the weekly B’nai B’rith golf league.

He shot 35 on back-to-back weeks in late June and early July at the Links of Novi, 1 over par and even par, respectively. Those were the lowest rounds ever shot in the league’s nine seasons.

It’s no surprise Herskovic was in first place in the league’s individual standings after the July 1 round with 51½ points. Kerry Chabin (47½), Mike Klinger (46) and Dale Taub (45) were his closest competitors.

The league’s team standings as of July 1 were a different story, although Herskovic was involved in a three-way battle for the title.

Chabin/Klinger led the way with 100 points. Gary Klinger/Taub were in second place with 96 points and Herskovic/Brad Friedman were in third place with 94 points.

Larry Shapiro/Bob Shapiro-Chuck Houmaian were in fourth place with 81 points, one more than fifth-place Ryan Vieder/Adam Vieder.

The July 8 round was No. 9 in the league’s 17-week season.