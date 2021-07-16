Event aids people with special needs.

Friendship Circle, a nonprofit that supports individuals with special needs, has opened registration for its 16th annual Walk4Friendship.

Walk4Friendship is a milelong family walk that raises crucial funds and community awareness for Friendship Circle and the individuals and families the organization supports. The walk will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Friendship Circle’s West Bloomfield campus, located at 6892 W. Maple Road.

Friendship Circle provides support to 3,000 individuals with special needs by providing recreational, social, educational and vocational programming. Fundraisers like Walk4Friendship are critical for raising funds and awareness that will enable Friendship Circle to continue its mission for many years to come.

This year’s Walk4Friendship theme is “You Belong.” Friendship Circle is dedicated to creating a supportive community that provides friendship to everyone, regardless of their abilities. The walk will celebrate the belief that everyone deserves friendship and belonging. The theme of “You Belong” represents the idea that without each of us, the world is incomplete.

“Inclusion and community support is a crucial piece of our mission to nurture and provide friendship to all people, regardless of their abilities,” said Friendship Circle co-founder Bassie Shemtov. “After a difficult year and a half — which included a heightened awareness of the need to accept and respect people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and abilities — we could not be happier to safely welcome the community to join us in supporting and celebrating each unique individual who is a part of our Friendship Circle family.”

Walk4Friendship will begin with an inspirational opening ceremony followed by the walk itself. Following the walk, participants will enjoy a post-walk celebration including food, activities, entertainment and more.

With support from the community, Friendship Circle hopes to reach the fundraising goal of $500,000. General donations, as well as donations to an individual walker or team of walkers, can be made on the Walk4Friendship website.

Those interested in walking for friendship can register for the event at walk4friendship.com/Account/Register.