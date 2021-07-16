The Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League heads into the home stretch of the regular season.

Temple Israel No. 6, Temple Beth El and Congregation Shir Tikvah led their divisions in early July as the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League headed into the home stretch of the regular season.

The closest race was in the Greenberg Division, where Temple Israel No. 6 (10-2-1) held just a half-game lead over second-place Temple Israel No. 5 (9-2-1) and a one-game lead over third-place Temple Israel No. 2 (10-4-0).

Temple Shir Shalom No. 2 (8-4-1) was in fourth place, but only two games out.

Temple Beth El (10-3-0) was two games in front of second-place Temple Israel No. 3 (8-5-0) in the Koufax Division.

Congregation Shir Tikvah (9-4-0) led second-place Congregation Beth Ahm (7-7-0) by 2.5 games in the Rosen Division.

Each division has five teams.

League games are played each Sunday at Drake Sports Park and Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

Each of the league’s 15 teams will compete in the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.