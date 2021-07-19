A new course created by Yeshiva University and Chabad will be offered in person at three local sites beginning in October.

Local high school students will have a chance to learn about business issues from a Jewish perspective while earning college credits this fall.

“This is a class for Jewish teenagers to learn about Judaism and get college credits from Yeshiva University. There will be opportunities to socialize with other 10th-to 12th-graders,” explains Rabbi Menachem Caytak of Chabad of Troy.

The class was developed by a Chabad Jewish teen network and Yeshiva University (cteenu.com). It is open to any Jewish student in 10th-12th grades; prior Jewish education is not required. The class will meet weekly for 60-70 minutes over 14 weeks, enabling students to earn two college credits with an optional seven-week extension for an additional credit.

Yeshiva University is a highly regarded educational institution based in New York City. Its credits are transferable to many other colleges and universities. This course has been offered in other cities with a recent pilot version in the Detroit area.

Ella Dotan, 15, a sophomore from Rochester Hills, learned about the program from her mother. She is interested in the course because “I would like to learn more about Judaism and business and because of the opportunity for college credits while in high school.” Dotan has had a bat mitzvah and formerly attended services at The Shul in West Bloomfield. She will be a student at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills this fall.

In addition to Rabbi Caytak, instructors will include Mushky Dubov, who codirects Chabad of Bloomfield Hills, and Rabbi Yarden Blumstein, teen director of the Friendship Circle, located in West Bloomfield. Classes will include “a lot of group discussion of contemporary ideas in the Jewish tradition. Students will be able to develop great Jewish relationships, learn about their heritage and get a head start on college,” Rabbi Caytak says.

Examples of curriculum topics include socialism and capitalism from a Jewish viewpoint; whether unions reflect Jewish values; philanthropy; the myth of the self-made man; and economic ethics from a Torah perspective.

Course fees start at $999 for two credits for those registering by Aug. 10. Rabbi Caytak stresses that scholarships are available so cost should not be a barrier to participation. Registration is available at cteenu.com and closes on Oct. 19.