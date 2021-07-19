This is just one of Temple Israel’s many Shabbat n’ Schmooze summertime events.

Everyone is thrilled to gather in person once again for special events, programming and services at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. More than 20 families with young children gathered under their outdoor pavilion for an All-American Shabbat for Tots during 4th of July weekend.

Families enjoyed a full morning celebrating Jewish American pride with crafts, a parade, dancing and a festive Shabbat service led by Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny and Cantor Neil Michaels.

This is just one of Temple Israel’s many Shabbat n’ Schmooze summertime events. Still to come: Sweet Shabbat, Splish Splash Shabbat and Grandparent Shabbat, too. All are welcome.