At its May general membership meeting, Congregation Beth Shalom, the Conservative Jewish presence in the Woodward corridor, elected its officers and board members for the 2021-2022 year.

Daniel Barth of Oak Park was elected president, and Beth Rodgers of Oak Park will serve as executive vice president. Other officers elected were Fran Hildebrandt, Aaron Schwartz, and Arnold Weiner as vice presidents; Greta Zalman as treasurer; and Howard Fridson as secretary.

Also elected to serve on the board as directors were Kenneth Bernard, Jared Chimovitz, Ben Fleishman, Sean Fleming, Char Gordon, Boris Milter and Adele Nodler. Immediate Past-President Bryan Beckerman and ex officio officers Glen Pickover and Richard Racusin will also serve on the board for the coming year.