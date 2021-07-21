Each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, The Well will post on its Facebook and Instagram sites a prompt for community members to contemplate and post their own reflections.

The Well’s annual social media campaign, #Reflect4Rosh, focusing on reflection and introspection leading up to the High Holidays, has returned. It began July 19.

#Reflect4Rosh is running for seven weeks, wrapping up just before Erev Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 6. Each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, The Well will post on its Facebook and Instagram sites a prompt for community members to contemplate and post their own reflections.

Each week will center around a different theme, corresponding to the themes used when counting the Omer — but at this time of year, they’re used going backward, from Tisha b’Av to Rosh Hashanah, rather than from Passover to Shavuot.

This year will also feature partnerships with various synagogues in the form of short interviews between their rabbis and The Well’s Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh. They’ll discuss how each rabbi is approaching their High Holiday sermons and services and what individuals can expect at their events, so the young adult community can see the myriad of offerings available and make their High Holiday plans accordingly.

Marisa Meyerson, The Well’s operations manager, says #Reflect4Rosh’s prompts can ask general questions like what things bring people joy and how they continue to utilize those things, or something more specific about the past year such as a moment that challenged them or something they’re particularly proud of.

Jewish Values

Seven different Jewish values/principles will be used, one each week, oriented around the week’s theme.

“There’s things like ‘the essentials’ or ‘humility,’ ‘strength’ or ‘purpose,’ and we talk about what their roots are as Jewish values and how they apply to our lives at this particular moment as we’re about to transition into a new year,” Meyerson said.

#Reflect4Rosh this year is also planning to have a heavy musical emphasis. Fridays will be the day focusing on that music.

“Whatever the theme of the week is, we’re going to have a fun musical post with a song or artist that ties into that,” Meyerson said.

As Metro Detroit opens up and is hopeful for the final stages of the pandemic, Meyerson believes this year’s campaign promoting community outreach is a key move, with so many people, including many young adults, seeking connection.

“I think that’s why this year it was especially important for us to feature other synagogues and organizations in the area offering High Holiday opportunities, because so many people are looking for them this year, maybe more than normal,” Meyerson said.

Meyerson hopes that even with the difficulties of the past year, that people don’t only look forward to starting fresh, but also take something from the past year with them.

“#Reflect4Rosh is a time where we try to give people that opportunity to say there certainly were things in the last year that we’re all happy to leave behind, but hopefully also some nice moments and some lessons we’re taking forward with us, a way to take stock of everything from the past year and move forward with intentionality.”