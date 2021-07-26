A Passion for Israel: Adventures of a Sar-El Volunteer is based on journals Mark Werner kept during 14 volunteer Sar-El stints on Israeli military bases from 2006 to 2019.

What would motivate a successful corporate lawyer to trade in his comfortable life in America for three weeks every year to volunteer on an Israeli military base?

Mark Werner, an ardent American Zionist, sought a personal way to show support for Israel.

His new book, A Passion for Israel: Adventures of a Sar-El Volunteer, is based on journals he kept during 14 volunteer Sar-El stints on Israeli military bases from 2006 to 2019.

It tells the story of a volunteer experience that has enriched the author’s life, and it also provides a roadmap for others to show their support for Israel.

Sar-El is an Israeli organization that enables thousands of volunteers from all over the world to work in a civilian capacity on Israeli military bases.

Werner describes what life is like on Israeli army bases for volunteers, starting with his own experiences — from working through a desert sandstorm, to dealing with a scorpion in his bunk, to taking refuge in a bomb shelter during a Hamas missile attack.

Through simple activities — from packing kitbags and medical supplies for the soldiers to filling sandbags and assembling tank antennas — the volunteers work hard to make their contributions to the defense of Israel.

While working side-by-side with Israeli soldiers, a camaraderie develops between the volunteers and soldiers, and that camaraderie is the reward for their service.

Our local Sar-El/VFI (Volunteers for Israel) Team is available to speak to groups and individuals about the program, including the new VFI PLUS programs, which are scheduled to reopen this fall.

Email michgan@vfi-usa.org, visit vfi-usa.org or call Carol Kent or Ed Kohl at (248) 420-3729 for more information.