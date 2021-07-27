The hope is for the grant-winning programming to take place in August and September as a lead-in to Simchat Torah.

The guideline wording was simple. Submit an entry of “any initiative, program or project which will re-engage community members in synagogue life.”

Three-hundred submission-reviews later, 35 congregations were sharing $100,000 in funding to implement their innovative ideas. Among them is one Michigan synagogue: Young Israel of Oak Park (YIOP).

With the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions, congregations worldwide are beginning to open their doors for in-person prayer, programming and activities.

With that anticipation at the forefront, the Orthodox Union (OU), the umbrella organization for the North American Orthodox community, established the Back to Shul grant to spur these efforts for its members.

Out-of-the-box entries encouraging long-term return to the synagogue included hosting a communal Kiddush celebration as a “make-up” for missed milestones, a back-to-shul fair and a communal parlor meeting project to gain an understanding of the changed needs of congregants. Categories included Education, Chesed, Dating and Marriage, Women, Seniors, Youth — and Events, Shabbatons, Tefillah and Music, which is where YIOP secured its grant.

“We are planning four themed Shabbatot,” said Sharon Cohen, the congregation’s fundraising secretary, who submitted the proposal to the OU along with synagogue president Gil Stebbins.

“Each Shabbat would include a dvar Torah delivered by Rabbi Shaya Katz to go with the theme. After davening, Kiddush — incorporating the theme — would allow for everyone to socially engage with one another. The planned themes are prayer, health and happiness, and will culminate with the theme of community. A small theme-based gift for each participant might also be included in some weeks,” Cohen said.

The hope is for the grant-winning programming to take place in August and September as a lead-in to Simchat Torah.

“The committee was most impressed with the multifaceted nature of the submission from Young Israel of Oak Park,” said OU Synagogue Initiatives director Rabbi Adir Posy. “Their approach was to recognize the different ways that members interact with the shul and to tailor programming that addressed different aspects of return to shul experience.”

Stronger Than Ever

In advance of the implementation of YIOP’s grant programming, the congregation hosted a June 24 outdoor “welcome back” pizza and ice cream celebration, their first in-person, social event since before the start of the pandemic. The synagogue has also begun indoor services, with clearly marked sections designated for those who wish to mask and social distance.

“Young Israel of Oak Park is a full-service family shul with a young and dynamic rabbi, which makes us very appealing to young families,” Stebbins said. “Over the past two years the average new member has been between 25 and 35 years old, newly married with young children. With this trend, it is important not only to have events welcoming back the community but also include the younger couples who will be the future of Young Israel of Oak Park.

“The kickoff event was a perfect example, with future programs also being planned with young families in mind,” he said. “In addition to using the grant money for the upcoming themed Shabbat programming, we were able to use what was left over to offset the cost of this event to be able to hold it free of charge to all members.”

In a statement, OU President Moishe Bane stressed the importance of synagogue life for those of all ages. “The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us all that the shul experience creates a sense of community that is irreplicable,” he said. “Shul leaders across the country are discovering new ways to bring back our communities stronger than ever; our families, our singles, our seniors and our youth, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them on this endeavor.”

Going one step beyond the funding of back to shul programs, is how to share these ideas. “The purpose of the grant is twofold,” Rabbi Posy said. “First, we wanted to spur conversations within the shul communities around the extremely important issue of bringing our congregants back to shul after such a long time away.

“Second, we wanted to learn about the innovative ideas raised in the field and both invest in them and share ideas with a broader swath of the shuls who may benefit.”

For this, he says a database has been created, that he refers to as “a launching pad for others.”

YIOP’s Cohen says she is proud that the themed Shabbatot could serve as a model for other synagogues. Back home, she looks at her own congregation with expectation, and says, “By connecting davening, dvar Torah and Kiddush with an overall theme, we believe we will generate excitement and bring together our members so we can once again enjoy the spiritual closeness we had before the pandemic.”