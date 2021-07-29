The choir will be featured in the film singing and dancing through the streets of Detroit while they sing the closing song “Never Again,” written by Curtis Bates, a singer-songwriter from Detroit.

Production on Keith Famie’s Shoah Ambassadors Holocaust documentary film continued July 15 at Tempermill Studios in Ferndale, as the Detroit Children’s Choir took part in a filming session of what will serve as the vocal tracks for the film’s final scene.

The film has been in production for more than 18 months and is focused on educating the youth about the horrors and atrocities of the Holocaust through ambassadors Curtis Bates and Hailey Callahan, who have been selected to tell the Holocaust story through their own unique artistic expression.

The choir will be featured in the film singing and dancing through the streets of Detroit while they sing the closing song “Never Again,” written by Bates, a singer-songwriter from Detroit. This will be the third song Bates has written for the film.

During the filming session, the kids had the opportunity to lay down their vocal tracks for the song. The song drives the thought of unity with a call to action for the younger generation to take the lead as they grow into the world’s future leaders. Bates’ song touches on important discussions with a hope to catch the attention of the country’s youth, the very intention of the film.

“When we heard about this project, it really spoke to what we’re all about,” said Eric Taylor, musical director of the Detroit Children’s Choir. “This idea of supporting and loving one another and making a more inclusive world for everyone to be a part of.”

Sandee Singer, executive director of development and operations for the Detroit Children’s Choir, believes it’s the perfect time to inform the young generation of current and past human rights issues.

“I’m hoping as they engross themselves in this project and learn more about it — it’s going to create an awareness they can grow and share with their friends and family, become more involved and a voice that’s heard throughout the world,” Singer said.

Now, Famie and his team have to go shoot the actual visuals of the film’s final scene, a process the team is working on scripting right now.

The visuals for the final scene are planned to be shot throughout the streets of Detroit, including at iconic Detroit landmarks and possibly finishing at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, with Holocaust survivors, the choir and Curtis and Hailey all there at the same time for the climax.

Famie is looking forward to closing out the film in a perfect bow.

“We’re bridging generational gaps through this song,” Famie said. “It’s like we’ve gone through this whole story in the film, you’ve met Holocaust survivors, you understand the journey Curtis and Hailey have been on, so where do we go from here?

“It brings it all together with youth and lets youth drive where we go today with a very powerful message,” Famie said.

For updates and to learn more about the film, visit shoahambassadors.com.