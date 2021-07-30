The equipment collected will benefit families served by the nonprofit Brilliant Detroit.

A sports equipment drive spearheaded by Birmingham high school students Cooper Schoenberg, Carter Lutz, Ethan Wise and Mitchell Greenberger kicked off recently and will continue through early September. The seniors, who host The Student Section podcast together, are collecting all kinds of sports equipment for children up to 10 years old. The equipment collected will benefit families served by the nonprofit Brilliant Detroit.

“My friends and I were fortunate growing up to be involved in sports and afford the necessary equipment,” Schoenberg, a member of the Jewish Fund Teen Board, said. “It was a way for us to get fit, have fun, and it’s where we made some of our best friends and learned some important life skills. We want to give back because all kids should know the joy of sports and have access to playing them.”

All four of the members of The Student Section podcast have a passion for service.

This is Cooper Schoenberg’s second partnership with Brilliant Detroit. Last summer, the teen partnered with the nonprofit to host a book drive. With a passion for literacy, he mobilized his community and collected a few thousand books for elementary-aged children.

Established in 2015, Brilliant Detroit uses underutilized housing stock to create early child and family centers in neighborhoods. These homes provide year-round programming and services for children. In each location, neighbors come together for fellowship, activities and learning to assure families and children have what they need to be school ready, healthy and stable.

“We are grateful for the efforts of these four young men,” said Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit. “This drive is important because it offers our families with children the opportunity to participate in a sport they might not otherwise have afforded due to the cost of equipment.

“They also can enjoy the physical, emotional and mental benefits of sports that Cooper, Carter, Ethan and Mitchell have experienced.”

Donations of equipment can be dropped off in marked bins in front of each of the four boys’ houses or mailed to their addresses by emailing Schoenberg at cschoenberg123@gmail.com. Brilliant Detroit is also accepting donations at its Southwest-Chadsey-Condon hub location at 5676 Larkins Street, Detroit MI, 48210.