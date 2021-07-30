Zoe Golan of Farmington Hills High School and Cara Lopatin of the Farber Hebrew Academy were the recipients of these competitive awards.

Two 2021 high school grads were awarded scholarships June 16 to enable their gap year studies in Israel. Zoe Golan of Farmington Hills High School and Cara Lopatin of the Farber Hebrew Academy were the recipients of these competitive awards.

Zoe will use the Jay Yoskowitz Israel scholarship for the Gal-il year program in Upper Galilee. In her application, Zoe wrote that this year in Israel will enhance her “excellent relationship to both Jewish education as well as the Jewish community as I have come to know at Adat Shalom.”

The daughter of Yifat and Shaham Golan, Israelis from the Galilee, Zoe has a familiarity with Israel. Through her gap year, she expects to deepen her connection to Israel.

The Jay Yoskowitz Israel Scholarship Fund was established in 2006 by Rabbi Herbert Yoskowitz, rabbi emeritus of Adat Shalom to honor the memory of his brother Jay Yoskowitz, who served as senior vice president of the American Technion Society, executive director of the United Israel Appeal and executive director of the Council of Jewish Federations. The scholarship is awarded annually to a member of Adat Shalom for study in Israel.

Cara Lopatin received the Harry and Sarah Laker Memorial Scholarship to study at Amudim in Jerusalem. Cara looks forward “to learn Torah lishmah (for its own sake), explore Jewish topics both old and new to me” and to deepen her strong connection to Israel and to Jewish studies. She is the daughter of Rachel and Rabbi Asher Lopatin.

The Harry and Sarah Laker Memorial Award was established at Congregation Beth Achim (merged with Adat Shalom Synagogue in 1998). Harry Laker was president of Congregation Beth Achim.

Both scholarships are administered by Adat Shalom Synagogue and awarded annually on a competitive basis.

Herbert Yoskowitz is rabbi emeritus at Adat Shalom Synagogue.