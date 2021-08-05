Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the country would not accept “stubborn” demands from the United States during nuclear talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that negotiations with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal could not continue “indefinitely.”

“We are committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely,” said Blinken while in Kuwait, reported Reuters.

“At some point the gains achieved by the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) cannot be fully recovered by a return to the JCPOA if Iran continues the activities that it’s undertaken with regard to its nuclear program,” he said.

“We have clearly demonstrated our good faith and desire to return to mutual compliance with the nuclear agreement…The ball remains in Iran’s court and we will see if they’re prepared to make the decisions necessary to come back into compliance.”

Indirect talks are ongoing between Washington and Tehran to revive the deal that the previous U.S. administration withdrew from in 2018.

