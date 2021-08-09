Kids Kicking Cancer officials said the sold-out event was an unabashed success.

A slight breeze and mild temperatures complemented the late July sunset, providing the perfect atmosphere at Knollwood Country Club for Kids Kicking Cancer’s annual Golf Outing fundraiser on July 27.

The heavy and consistent rain Detroiters endured through much of the summer made the golfing portion of the event impossible — with saturated greens and soaked fairways forcing the rescheduling of the golf tourney to Aug. 9.

Nevertheless, KKC officials said the sold-out event was an unabashed success; early estimates pegged this year’s effort raised in excess of $222,000, helping fund its mission to help pediatric oncology patients and their families.

“These gifts help us to ensure that more kids are connected to the tools to learn self-regulation and work though overwhelming emotions like pain, fear and anger,” explained Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg, founder of Kids Kicking Cancer.

“When kids transform from victim to victor, they are unlocking their inner power; and when they teach these techniques to others, it reinforces great purpose in their young lives.”

Sponsors of this year’s event included the Suburban Collection, Agree Realty Corporation, Jaffe Raitt Heuer and Weiss, Art Roffey and Gail Danto, Lisa and Hannan Lis, Dr. and Mrs. Eric Kovan, and many others.