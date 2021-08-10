“We look forward to resuming trips as soon as possible,” a Birthright spokesman said.

(JTA) — Birthright, the program that brings young Jews to Israel for free, is canceling its remaining 42 trips this summer because of new Israeli rules that require Americans arriving in Israel to quarantine for a week.

The tours last just 10 days — although participants may stay longer on their own — and most participants are American.

Participants whose trips are canceled may sign up for new trips, said Haaretz, which first reported the cancellation on Monday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says there is a “very high level” of COVID-19 in Israel, and that even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

“We anticipate that the seven-day quarantine rule will be temporary, and we look forward to resuming trips as soon as possible,” the newspaper quoted a Birthright spokesman as saying.

Birthright resumed travel in May following a 14-month hiatus.

By Ron Kampeas