Editor’s Note: The JN thanks our readers for your thoughts on the July 26 passing of Danny Raskin, of blessed memory.

Danny’s ‘Florida Guy’

“The Best of Everything” kind of says it all about my friend, Danny Raskin. In fact, most everyone who came in contact with Danny had the feeling that they were his friend.

Several years ago, maybe 20 or so, and upon our moving from Michigan to Florida, Danny asked me to “review” and write-up some local restaurants from Miami to Palm Beach to be “my Florida guy.” Inasmuch as Debbie and I enjoy discovering and eating at new places, Danny’s request ranked as one of those “I’d pay for this job.”

Early on, I quickly learned:

• never to write a bad review, he wouldn’t use it;

• always say the names of who we were eating with (especially if Detroiters);

• plan on returning to that restaurant at a later date to compare from the prior visit;

• “can you cut it down, I don’t have that much space for it.”;

• or, “can you expand upon it as it is ‘too short.’”

Any “review” was not accepted at first draft, whereas questions would follow like “did you order off the menu,” “did others in your group have the same dishes” and on and on until we finally agreed on a final go-to-press review.

Yes, and as each draft and redraft was submitted, Danny always said, “Remember me to Debbie” … a little touch that said so much about him. And, we all know of his charitable acts for Jewish and other needy causes.

Debbie has fond memories dating back to the 1980s when she and a group of gals attended the City of Hope Convention in Los Angeles. And, lo and behold, in an adjoining room was Danny with whom the group all shared a wonderful week together.

He will be missed, spoken about and quoted by many for a long time in the future.

We will miss you, Danny.

— Dennis and Debbie Silber

A Caterer’s Hero

To the Detroit Jewish News family, my condolences to the Danny Raskin family. Danny was a groomsman in my parents, caterers Albert and Sarah Rosenberg’s wedding party in which I have a picture of Danny giving my father a push down the synagogue aisle.

I started out my career as the caterer at Adat Shalom Synagogue beginning in 1972. From that moment, I had the opportunity of becoming a new friend of Danny, which I will cherish forever!

Blessed memory for Danny Raskin.

— Jeffrey Lee Rosenberg

A True Legend

I worked with Danny for more than 20 years at the Detroit Jewish News. When I first arrived as a local columnist and special sections editor, it didn’t take long for Danny to ingratiate himself with his sense of humor and knowledge of everything and everybody in Detroit. I then became editor of Style magazine, a secular lifestyle publication at the JN, and our friendship grew.

In the ’90s, political correctness was not a big issue, and Danny was a flirt — he would always compliment the waitresses and the JN sales staff.

Danny and I bonded over our love of candy — especially his stash that he kept in a drawer. Danny’s licorice was the best, and he tied it with a rubber band after opening the bag. He knew I loved it, but he chastised me whenever it was left open. He always stopped by the office to tell me when the stash was replenished. Once, I was in the drugstore buying candy, and I didn’t notice Danny behind me. When I went to pay for my $20 order of candy, Danny rushed up and treated me!

Danny liked to drive when we went to events. One time on I-696, we were pulled over by the Southfield police for speeding. He told me he would handle it. The officer came up to the window, and Danny introduced himself. “Oh, you’re Danny Raskin,” said the officer. No ticket. “You’re a legend,” he said.

Yes, Danny, you are and were a legend.

—Carla Schwartz

Carla Schwartz currently lives in Florida and has a blog, www.motownsavvy.com.

For more on Danny Raskin, please see “Looking Back” in our Aug. 12 issue.