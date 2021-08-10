T he Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s satellite ride — which is approximately 30 miles — is Jewish Detroit’s own way to commemorate and celebrate the living.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s annual Ride for the Living event is returning full-bore this year on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., after a year of socially distanced riding due to the pandemic.

Federation’s Ride for the Living event is a satellite ride done in conjunction with the ride that happens every year in Krakow, Poland.

The JCC Krakow’s Annual Ride for the Living is a 34.5-mile bike ride from the Auschwitz death camp to the JCC in Krakow that commemorates Jewish history, including the Holocaust and the victims that died, and celebrates the miraculous rebirth of Jewish life in Poland today.

Federation’s satellite ride — which is approximately 30 miles — is Jewish Detroit’s own way to commemorate and celebrate the living. All the proceeds from the Metro Detroit ride go to the JCC Krakow and the Jewish community there.

The ride is for bikers of all skill levels, including Slow Rollers (avg. 8-10 mph), Cruisers (avg. 11-15 mph) and Chasers (avg. 16-18 mph).

This year, Federation is making it a little more of a social event. Instead of just doing the ride, everyone’s meeting afterward at Ferndale Project on Livernois for food and drinks.

The loop-around ride will see riders meet up and start at Ferndale High School, ride all the way to the Detroit Riverfront and finish back at Ferndale Project, where the socializing, food and drinks will commence. The registration fee includes a ride T-shirt and drink voucher.

Last year, the live ride had to be canceled. There was no official event, as Federation simply encouraged people to take part in their own ride and to donate whatever they wanted to the JCC Krakow if they were able to do so.

Bracha Katz, administrative assistant at the Israel & Overseas Department of Federation, thinks people are excited to get back to riding.

“A lot of them are big bikers and they do this every year, so it’s a good event for riders to get out, get back to normal and be able to have some fun once again, because it’s been a while for a lot of people,” Katz said.

Katz hopes the ride can bring some awareness to the Jewish community in Krakow as well as provide fun for the riders.

“It’s not a sad ride. It’s a lot of joy and hope, that’s why it’s called ‘Ride for the Living,’” Katz said referring to the main Auschwitz to Krakow ride and its local counterpart. “It’s sort of showing people, ‘yes, that happened to us right here and it was really sad — but look at us, we’re a vibrant community and we’re still here, and we’re going to ride our bikes from this place of tragedy to the center of the Jewish community.’

“It’s just a really beautiful sentiment.”

Registration for the ride, which costs $36, can be done at jlive.app/events/523.