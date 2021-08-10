Parshat Shoftim: Deuteronomy 16:18=21:9; Isaiah 51:12-52;12.

What is the essence of the month of Elul, the 30-day period prior to the Days of Awe in which, according to Chasidic philosophy, “The King is in the Field,” when God is, as it were, more accessible to us than throughout the year? I believe that the story of Velvel, a Soviet refusenik I met in Riga, Latvia, in the month of Elul 5730 (1970), offers an answer to this question.

Due to my involvement on behalf of Soviet Jewry in the 1960s, I was summoned to a meeting with the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory. He asked me to be his shaliach (emissary) to establish centers of Torah learning in several cities in the Soviet Union.

On a Friday night in Riga, I met a gentleman named Velvel in the city’s main synagogue. During a conversation after dinner, Velvel told me with wsincerity that there was nothing in the world he wanted more than a new tallit, since the one that he had received when he was a bar mitzvah was in tatters. I gave one to him discreetly, which brought an ear-to-ear smile to his forlorn face.

As the cantor led the Torah processional through the mostly empty sanctuary the next day, Velvel drew near and lifted the tzitzit (ritual fringes) of the obviously new tallit to touch them to the Torah scroll.

The cantor dramatically stopped the procession. A frosty silence overcame the sanctuary. The cantor stared at Velvel with disdain. The minute-long staring match went on for what seemed forever, with neither the cantor (who it turns out was also a KGB agent) nor Velvel giving an inch. Abruptly, Velvel screamed at the cantor in Yiddish: “I am not afraid. You’ve already taken everything that you can take away from me! When I began to come to shul and I lost my job as a result, my wife left me and she took the children with her. I have no job; I have no family. The only thing I have is my Jewish tradition. The only thing I have is this tallit. I am not afraid.”

The cantor resumed the procession. Velvel had made a profound statement to everyone present: We have nothing in life except for God, His Torah and His commandments. Nothing else truly matters.

In Elul, time comes to remind us of our true purpose on this earth, to live a life dedicated to God. A true life of holiness involves interacting with and relating to others. To live a life dedicated to God is to acknowledge that, ultimately, all we have is God. Everything else is transitory and illusory. It is no wonder that it is precisely during this season that people are more prepared than usual to internalize this message. Perhaps this is because, indeed, “The King is in the Field.” Let us go out to greet Him.

Rabbi Shlomo Riskin is chancellor of Ohr Torah Stone and chief rabbi of Efrat, Israel.