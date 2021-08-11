The event will feature a year’s worth of visual art Kadima members have created through the Creative Expressions Program.

Kadima’s 2021 Frame of Mind Benefit and Arts Showcase will be held 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Michigan Opera Theatre.

The event will feature a year’s worth of visual art Kadima members have created through the Creative Expressions Program. There will be several live performances including a drum circle and original songs performed by Kadima members alongside Detroit Symphony Orchestra musicians.

For information, visit kadimacenter.org/events/frame-of-mind.