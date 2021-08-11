Aside from being a natural in front of the camera, he also has a talent for playing video games.

When a New York-based model and talent management agency asked Sammy Pandolfi if he was interested in modeling after seeing the videos he posted on the social media platform TikTok, his first thought was, “this is a scam.”

Pandolfi, an 18-year-old Berkley resident, researched the agency and then called the New York phone number. It turned out that the message from Soul Artist Management was legitimate. Due to COVID-imposed travel restrictions, the agency turned to social media as a scouting platform instead of going to Europe.

“They were interested in talking to me, and my feelings went from skepticism to pure excitement,” says Pandolfi, who signed a contract with the company at the end of January.

In March, he traveled to New York to personally meet his new agents and have his first professional photoshoot. The pictures were for an online portfolio, which is being used to promote Pandolfi to magazines, designers and others looking for models.

“He has an incredible face,” said Sarah Hamilton-Bailey, Soul Artist Management agency director. “He’s also a perfect size. Our clients are responding extremely well to him. We’ve had major, major brands inquiring about him. He confirmed the YSL (Saint Laurent) show which is really unheard of with a brand new face.

“Now we have a lot of editorial magazines from all over the world that are shooting in America asking for him as well. He’s got the attention of fashion stylists, art directors, designers.”

In the few months since his March trip to New York, Pandolfi has already been in Vogue, had castings — auditions — with some major designers and traveled to Europe twice.

One of those trips was to the South of France, where he spent a mere 41 hours before returning home because he did not get the modeling job.

“He handled it all with incredible grace,” said his mom, Stephanie Pandolfi, about his two-day trip to France. “When I asked him if he was OK, he told me, ‘I had a great experience. I learned what these castings are all about, I met some great people, and I got to come home to my beautiful girlfriend.’”

The second trip was more successful. Pandolfi was selected to appear in the Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection runway show in Venice, Italy.

The iconic fashion company flew him to Paris to make sure he was a good choice for the show. There, he met Anthony Vaccarello, YSL’s creative director, who liked his look, and Pandolfi got the job. He was one of 54 models in the show.

From Paris, Pandolfi flew to Venice, filling nine days with photoshoots, sightseeing and, of course, walking the runway sporting some very expensive designer clothing.

Pandolfi, who had no prior modeling or acting experience, is more of an exception than the rule.

“We have new faces that come in, and we test them, and sometimes it doesn’t work out,” said Hamilton-Bailey. “Sammy has a face that the camera absolutely loves. He’s kind of a natural.”

Other Pursuits

Pandolfi graduated in 2020 from an online school and decided to take a gap year before college. He was supposed to backpack around Europe, but COVID put a halt to those plans. Instead, he found ways to earn money, played video games and spent time at a skate park. He still plans to continue his education, but he will pursue expanding his modeling career for now.

Aside from being a natural in front of the camera, he also has a talent for playing video games. In 2018, at the age of 15, he was gaming at a professional level and making money in Fortnite tournaments and on Twitch, a video game livestreaming service.

Because of a chronic inflammatory disease called eosinophilic esophagitis, Pandolfi attended school online. The condition made it hard for him to sit in class on some days. The condition causes an array of stomach issues, including severe pain, the inability to swallow food and vomiting. His symptoms have since improved, but one of the things he hopes to do if his career takes off is use modeling to bring awareness and funding to help combat the disease.

“Although I’m doing better and able to function normally, there are a lot of people who aren’t,” he said.

Pandolfi likes to skateboard and travel. While he was in Venice, he encountered a group of Orthodox Jews. He approached them and said, “Shalom. I’m a Jew from America; how’s it going? I didn’t really know what else to say, other than that.”

His other interests include spending time with family and friends. Pandolfi said he appreciates the time he has to be with the people he loves because he doesn’t know how often he will be traveling. Plus, a move to New York will eventually be necessary for a modeling career.

“He’s my favorite person to hang out with,” said his mom. “He’s confident and comfortable with who he is but not cocky. I’m proud of his attitude and the way he’s handling everything by staying down to earth.”