Applications are due Sept. 5 for the Center for Israel Education’s (CIS) next virtual Teen Israel Leadership Institute (TILI), to be held at noon on successive Sundays, Sept. 19 and 26.

TILI’s interactive presentations enhance 15-18-year-olds’ understanding of Israel, its complexity and its role in Jewish identity. TILI participants in-person and online the past three years have called the experience empowering and said it provided confidence in speaking about Israel.

CIE engages teens and adults with Israel learning through context and perspective. TILI focuses on teen interaction and engagement with the sources of Israel’s rich, complex past to deepen appreciation of Israel’s role in shaping Jewish identity. The program provides teens a variety of tools to understand contemporary events with nuance and to share their knowledge with their communities.

September’s teen institute is for 10th-12th-graders. Teens with any level of knowledge about Israel are welcome, but the most successful attendees are willing to engage with their peers and bring an open mind.

Participants who complete the program receive a CIE Teen Israel Leadership Institute Certificate in Israel Education.

The usual $54 registration has been waived, so participation is free. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and teens are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at centerforisraeled.wufoo.com/forms/z17eulny17aksgp.

For more information, visit israeled.org/teens, or contact CIE’s teen program manager, Michele Freesman, at michele.freesman@israeled.org.