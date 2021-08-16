JARC holds art show in conjunction with Friendship Circle.

On July 29, JARC held an art show in collaboration with Friendship Circle at Soul Studio in West Bloomfield. The show featured art by individuals with developmental disabilities who created the artwork throughout the pandemic. Approximately 150 people attended the art show, including the artists, friends, family, and other community members.

JARC is a 52-year-old Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based nonprofit organization dedicated to serving individuals with developmental disabilities through group homes, independent living support, and in home respite care.