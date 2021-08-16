Get to know Nicki Borovsky, Maya Rosen, Joshua Redman and Patti Morris Phillips .

The Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center at Michigan State University and the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan (HCAM) welcomed three new hires to its programming staff for the 2021-2022 academic year: Nicki Borovsky as the Jewish student life coordinator, Maya Rosen as the engagement associate and Joshua Rudman as the Springboard Innovation fellow.

Nicki Borovsky from Bloomfield Hills recently received her B.A. degree in elementary education from MSU, will focus on enhancing HCAM’s social media presence, student engagement and programming, and supervision of student leadership boards at satellite campuses.

Maya Rosen from Birmingham is a 2021 MSU graduate with a B.S. in psychology. She will focus on student engagement and programming, social media development and MSU Hillel’s premier volunteer program, Destination Lansing.

Joshua Rudman is from St. Louis, Mo. He received his B.S. in animal sciences with a minor in religious studies in 2020 from the University of Missouri. He will be working to bring innovative, creative initiatives to MSU Hillel’s programming and engagement with a focus on upper-year student recruitment, athletics and alternative breaks.

Patti Morris Phillips has been named president of the board of directors, replacing Stuart Sklar.

A leader in the Jewish community for more than 40 years, Phillips’ roots with MSU run deep. In 1999, she became involved with MSU Hillel when the Federation began working to reimagine MSU Hillel with a new facility and a capital campaign. Recognizing that Jewish students at MSU deserved a warm and welcoming place to call their own, she and her family made the lead capital gift naming the Hillel center to honor the memory of her father, Lester. In 2008, MSU Hillel expanded, renaming the center to honor her father and mother, Lester and Jewell Morris.

“I am looking forward to working with Patti as she takes over the presidency for the next two years — she is extremely qualified and experienced as a community leader,” said Executive Director Cindy Hughey. “MSU Hillel and HCAM are sure to benefit from her passion and commitment.”

In addition to Phillips, MSU Hillel and HCAM have added four members to the board: Michelle Budaj, Sam Dubin, Lindsay Gordon Weiss and Josh Terebelo.

For a list of MSU Hillel’s board, visit msuhillel.org/boardofdirectors.