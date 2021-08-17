Daniel Shamayev hopes the Synagogue League, also his idea, also will have teams from area Reform and Conservative synagogues, hence the name change from the Shul League.

The Detroit Shul Basketball League has wrapped up its inaugural season.

Now it gives way to the Detroit Synagogue Basketball League for its debut season.

Shul League games were played at Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield, which will be the site for Synagogue League games.

Playoffs in the weekly Shul League — a five-team league put together by 20-year-old Daniel Shamayev of Keego Harbor over a couple weeks in July — were held Aug. 17 and 18, with third-place and championship games played Aug. 18.

The Shul League was made up mostly of teams from area Orthodox shuls.

Going into the playoffs, the only two league teams with above .500 records in the regular season were Young Israel of Oak Park (4-1) and an unnamed team coached by Dylan Bressler (3-1).

“But the league was very competitive,” said Farber graduate Shamayev, the league’s youngest player along with being its founder and commissioner.

Shamayev hopes the Synagogue League, also his idea, also will have teams from area Reform and Conservative synagogues, hence the name change from the Shul League.

Weekly play will begin Aug. 24 and continue through Nov. 3, with a six-week regular season, two weeks of playoffs, and time off for Jewish holidays.

Games will have 20-minute halves and paid officials. Michigan high school rules will apply.

A prayer service will be held before and after each night’s games, with play beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m.

Concessions will be available with profits split between the scorekeeper for games and Farber.

“My goal is for the Synagogue League to have 10 teams,” Shamayev said last week. “Realistically, I’m looking at six or eight.”

Interested in joining the Synagogue League? Wondering about team fees? Send an email to Shamayev at Danielrshamayev@gmail.com.