Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi and Charles & Gwen Scales Quartet will be performing at the free Music of the Spirit Festival concert.

Families can enjoy two exciting ensembles, both led by talented husband-wife teams, at Palmer Park on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The free Music of the Spirit Festival concert will be from 1-4 p.m. outside the Palmer Park Community Center, near the Splash Park lot at 1121 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit 48203.

Former Detroiter Yale Strom (violin), Elizabeth Schwartz (baritone ukulele and vocals) and Greg Powell (bass) will perform Klezmer music, an ancient instrumental indigenous folk music that was played primarily at Jewish weddings, festival and holiday celebrations, and at parties in Eastern Europe. It was nearly extinguished during the Holocaust.

The Music of the Spirit Festival will also showcase Detroit favorites Gwen (vocals) and Charles Scales (keyboards) with a drummer and saxophonist. The dynamic duo are multi-talented vocalists, composers, arrangers, songwriters, and producers known both locally and internationally for more than 20 years. They will perform an array of jazz, soulful, spiritual, and their own original music.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, a picnic or refreshments, and all your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of diverse, inspirational music outside.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.