There’s some serious business to attend to before the playoffs begin each year in the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League.

The recipients of the league’s Jeff Fox Sportsmanship and Michael Yendick Pure Heart awards are announced.

This year, for the second straight time since the league went to a divisional setup in 2017, each of the league’s three divisions had an honoree for each award.

The Jeff Fox Award has been presented since 2012 to honor the memory of a Temple Shir Shalom softball player who died Dec. 22, 2011.

This year’s Jeff Fox Award recipients, honored Aug. 1, were Seth Schmitz from the Greenberg Division, Glenn Scher from the Koufax Division and Max Flam from the Rosen Division.

The Michael Yendick Award, presented by the B’nai B’rith Softball League starting in 2001 and the Inter-Congregational League starting in 2017 after the B’nai B’rith league folded, honors a former B’nai B’rith softball player who was “a true sportsman, an accomplished athlete and a dedicated teammate … a mensch, always.”

Yendick died of cancer in 2000 at age 36 after playing in B’nai B’rith softball, basketball and volleyball leagues for more than 20 years.

This year’s Michael Yendick Award recipients, also honored Aug. 1, were Bruce Kaye from the Greenberg Division, Jeff Hollander from the Koufax Division and Howard Fershtman from the Rosen Division.

The league’s umpires select the Michael Yendick Award winners.

Umpire-in-chief Rob Landaw praised this year’s award recipients for their conduct on and off the softball diamond.

“Do they ever cause any problems for umpires? Never. Never. Never,” he said.